Telangana CM has meals with ‘sanna biyyam’ scheme beneficiary

KHAMMAM: After participating in the ‘kalyanam’ of Lord Ram at Bhadrachalam, Revanth Reddy visited the home of Borum Srinivas and his wife Radha—beneficiaries of the ‘sanna biyyam’ (fine rice) scheme—at Mutyalampeta in Sarapaka panchayat, Burgampadu mandal.

Accompanying the CM were Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister for Agriculture, Cooperation and Handlooms Thummala Nageswara Rao, Minister for Revenue, Housing, and Information & Public Relations Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Mahabubabad MP P Balram Naik, MLA Payam Venkateshwarlu, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other senior officials.

The family welcomed the chief minister and other dignitaries with a traditional ‘harathi’. The chief minister later shared a meal with the family and engaged in a warm, friendly conversation, enquiring about their daily life and well-being.

During the visit, Srinivas and his family expressed heartfelt gratitude for the ‘sanna biyyam’ scheme. They described it as a transformative initiative that allows economically weaker sections to enjoy nutritious, satisfying meals. “Thanks to this scheme, we are able to eat well. This initiative is truly a blessing for the poor,” the family said, describing it as a “great scheme driven by a humanitarian perspective.”