Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam promises to personally attend river water dispute hearings

HYDERABAD: Stating that Telangana has the right to develop its irrigation infrastructure without facing any arbitrary constraints, Irrigation & Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday said that he would personally attend court proceedings pertaining to irrigation matters — including the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II (KWDT-II), whenever issues related to Krishna and Godavari rivers come up for hearing — to defend the state’s rightful claims.

“Whenever issues related to Krishna or Godavari water sharing come up, I will present myself to defend Telangana’s rightful claims,” he said.

The minister held a meeting with senior advocates, irrigation officials and legal consultants, including Advisor to Government, Irrigation and Water Resources Aditya Nath Das at Jala Soudha to discuss Telangana’s core claims, the current legal status, and preparations for the upcoming hearings scheduled on April 15, 16, and 17.

Senior counsel CS Vaidyanathan, who is leading Telangana’s legal team, and other lawyers briefed the minister about the arguments presented before the Tribunal during the detailed sessions held on April 5 and 6.