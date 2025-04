HYDERABAD: Alleging that the previous governments led by TDP, Congress and BRS had failed to fulfil the aspirations of the people, Union Minister of Coal & Mines G Kishan Reddy on Sunday asserted that the time has come for BJP to “take charge” in Telangana.

Addressing the party workers after hoisting the national flag at the BJP state office as part of the saffron party’s foundation day celebrations, Kishan reflected on the early days of the party, recalling how people had underestimated the BJP and doubted its potential to come to power. He paid tributes to the many BJP workers who, he said, sacrificed their lives fighting against Naxalites and Pakistan’s ISI, all in the spirit of nationalism. “Every party worker has the responsibility to honour their sacrifices,” he stated.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Kishan said that the former has led the country for the longest time after Jawaharlal Nehru.

Criticising the previous government for “failing” the people of Telangana, he said: “After 45 years, the time has come for BJP to take charge in Telangana.” Targeting the present Congress regime in the state, he accused the Revanth Reddy dispensation of failing to address public issues.

“That’s why the people of Telangana are now looking towards the BJP,” he added.

Kishan, who is also the president of the state BJP, pointed out that people supported the BJP in the recent Lok Sabha elections and called the party’s win in two MLC seats a matter of pride. He also expressed confidence in the BJP emerging victorious in the upcoming local body elections.