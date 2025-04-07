We’ll protect Kancha Gachibowli lands for future generations: KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday vowed to protect the Kancha Gachibowli lands for “our future generations”.

The BRS leader wrote an open letter on the ongoing student-led movement to save the 400-acre Kancha Gachibowli forest, condemning the Congress government’s alleged defamation campaign and intimidation tactics against University of Hyderabad (UoH) students.

He criticised the state government for belittling a genuine environmental movement by spreading false narratives, including plans to relocate the university and the proposal to build an “eco park” in its place.

Describing these attempts as a “deliberate conspiracy” to divert people’s attention and suppress a righteous struggle, he thanked the UoH students, environmental activists, public figures and media for standing up for the cause of nature.

He stated that such youth-led activism sets an example for the entire nation. He said that the area must be permanently protected and promised that the fight would not stop until the government completely withdraws from the “auction and destruction of the forest land”.

‘Congress leaders acting like real estate agents’

Rama Rao found fault with the state government’s alleged backdoor plans to transfer UoH to the so-called “Fourth City” and criticised the CM’s office and Congress leaders for acting like “real estate agents” instead of public servants.

He said that the UoH campus has stood for over 50 years as a beacon of environmental harmony and academic excellence. “Dismantling it in the name of development would be a betrayal of our future,” he said.

Rama Rao reaffirmed the BRS’ commitment to safeguard the 400 acres. He demanded that the government immediately declare a halt to all auction-related processes. “Until then, this fight will go on. Together, we will protect Kancha Gachibowli for our future generations,” he added.