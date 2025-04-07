World Health Day 2025 focuses on maternal, newborn health

HYDERABAD: This World Health Day 2025, celebrated on April 7, the focus is on maternal and newborn health. The theme is ‘Healthy beginnings, hopeful futures’, underlining the importance of improving maternal survival during childbirth.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), this World Health Day will kick off a year-long campaign urging governments and the health community to ramp up efforts to end preventable maternal and newborn deaths and to prioritise women’s longer-term health and well-being.
As per the ATLAS report of the state government, in 2020, the number of infant deaths (between birth and 1 year of age) per 1,000 live births was 21, whereas, the number of neonatal deaths (less than 28 days of age) per 1,000 live births was 15 and the number of maternal deaths per 100,000 live births (per year) was 43.
The reports of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that Telangana was one of the eight states in the country that has successfully reduced its Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) below the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of 70 per 100,000 live births.
Doctors stressed that technological enhancement and well-developed infrastructure could significantly help in bringing the MMR down.
Dr P Saroja, Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, BirthRight by Rainbow Hospital, stressed, “On World Health Day, we are reminded that the health of mothers reflects the health of our society. Every maternal death is not just a personal tragedy, it is a systemic failure that can and must be prevented.”
She added, “Reducing maternal mortality requires a multi-dimensional approach: accessible, affordable and high-quality healthcare before, during, and after childbirth is non-negotiable. We must strengthen primary healthcare systems, ensure the presence of skilled birth attendants, improve access to emergency obstetric care and invest in maternal nutrition and mental health. Equally important is empowering women through education and removing socio-economic and cultural barriers that delay care”.
Technology, training and timely interventions can save lives. But it is the collective commitment — governments, healthcare providers, communities and families — that will ultimately make childbirth safe for every woman, Dr P Saroja stated.
Doctors also emphasised that complications in childbirth and pregnancy can be prevented with early detection and timely intervention.
Dr Tarakeswari S, Chief Medical Director, Fernandez Hospital said, “Regular check-ups are key to keeping both mother and baby healthy”.
If you experience any symptoms such as persistent headaches, blurred vision, high fever or unusual swelling, chest pain, difficulty breathing, or a rapid heartbeat, severe nausea, vomiting, or ongoing belly pain, reduced baby movements, seek immediate medical attention.”