World Health Day 2025 focuses on maternal, newborn health

HYDERABAD: This World Health Day 2025, celebrated on April 7, the focus is on maternal and newborn health. The theme is ‘Healthy beginnings, hopeful futures’, underlining the importance of improving maternal survival during childbirth.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), this World Health Day will kick off a year-long campaign urging governments and the health community to ramp up efforts to end preventable maternal and newborn deaths and to prioritise women’s longer-term health and well-being.

As per the ATLAS report of the state government, in 2020, the number of infant deaths (between birth and 1 year of age) per 1,000 live births was 21, whereas, the number of neonatal deaths (less than 28 days of age) per 1,000 live births was 15 and the number of maternal deaths per 100,000 live births (per year) was 43.

The reports of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that Telangana was one of the eight states in the country that has successfully reduced its Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) below the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of 70 per 100,000 live births.

Doctors stressed that technological enhancement and well-developed infrastructure could significantly help in bringing the MMR down.