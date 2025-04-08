CRPF officer accuses corporator of facilitating land grab in Telangana's Gopanpally

HYDERABAD: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer has lodged a complaint with the Gachibowli police alleging that his land in Gopanpally village was encroached upon by one Chetti Shyam Babu with the support of GHMC corporator V Gangadhar Reddy.

The complainant, Dr Praveen Kumar Nadimpally, a second-in-command rank officer currently posted in Jammu & Kashmir, stated that he had purchased the land in April 2016. In 2018, Chetti Shyam Babu and others allegedly encroached on the property, following which Dr Nadimpally approached the Gachibowli police and also moved court. A local court ordered the status quo on the land in September 2018.

Since then, Nadimpally has been away from the site due to his posting. He alleged that taking advantage of his absence, Shyam Babu, along with one M Ramesh and others, constructed a fabricated industrial shed not only on his land but also on the adjacent plot.

The neighbouring plot, he said, belongs to a BSF official who is yet to be made aware of the developments.

Upon enquiring with locals, Nadimpally claimed to have learnt that corporator Gangadhar Reddy was backing the encroachers.