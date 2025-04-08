Expert panel warns against selective interpretation of Telangana survey data

HYDERABAD: The Independent Expert Working Group (IEWG), constituted by the state government under chairmanship Justice B Sudarshan Reddy, cautioned the state government, political leaders and the media against selectively interpreting the socio-economic, education, employment, political and caste (SEEEPC) survey data until it completes its detailed review of the dataset and considers it ready for interpretation.

The IEWG held its second meeting under the chairmanship of Justice Sudarshan Reddy at the MCR Human Resource Development Institute of Telangana.

The group undertook a comprehensive review of the methodology used in the SEEEPC survey 2024. It unanimously commended the rigorous methodology and the scientific approach with which the survey was conducted.