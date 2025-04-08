Expert panel warns against selective interpretation of Telangana survey data

HYDERABAD: The Independent Expert Working Group (IEWG), constituted by the state government under chairmanship Justice B Sudarshan Reddy, cautioned the state government, political leaders and the media against selectively interpreting the socio-economic, education, employment, political and caste (SEEEPC) survey data until it completes its detailed review of the dataset and considers it ready for interpretation.
The IEWG held its second meeting under the chairmanship of Justice Sudarshan Reddy at the MCR Human Resource Development Institute of Telangana.
The group undertook a comprehensive review of the methodology used in the SEEEPC survey 2024. It unanimously commended the rigorous methodology and the scientific approach with which the survey was conducted.
To begin analysing the data, the group has developed an analytical framework, drawing on global and Indian sociological and econometric research published in leading peer-reviewed journals.
Principal Secretary of IT & Industries Jayesh Ranjan and his team made a presentation to the expert group on the use of Artificial Intelligence tools to validate, verify and enable a natural language interface for querying and analysing the SEEEPC dataset. This process will be carried out without sharing any data with external software or organisations, all data will remain securely on state servers within the state government.
Monday’s meeting was attended by vice-chairman Kancha Ilaiah, convenor Praveen Chakravarthy, Prof Shantha Sinha, Prof Sukhadeo Thorat, Nikhil Dey, Prof Himanshu. Special invitees Prof Thomas Piketty and Prof Jean Dreze sent their views by email prior to the meeting.
The expert group will meet again on April 26.