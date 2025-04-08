Newly elected MLCs take oath in Telangana Legislative Council

HYDERABAD: The newly-elected graduates and teachers constituency as well as MLAs quota MLCs are took the oath of office in the Legislative Council on Monday.

Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy administered the oath to the MLCs, including Pingili Sripal Reddy, Nellikanti Sathyam, Kethavath Shankar Naik, Addanki Dayakar, M Vijayashanti, Malka Komuraiah and C Anji Reddy in his chamber. BRS MLC Dasoju Sravan is likely to the oath on a later date.

Telangana Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu, his Cabinet colleagues N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, Council Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash Mudiraj, MLAs and MLCs attended the ceremony.