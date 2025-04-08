SCCL to borrow Rs 7.2K crore, build 800 MW plant in Telangana's Mancherial

HYDERABAD: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) plans to raise a loan of Rs 7,200 crore for setting up a 1x800 MW supercritical thermal power unit (Stage-2) at Jaipur mandal in Mancherial district. Singareni has already established a 2x600 MW thermal power plant in Jaipur and now plans to extend its capacity by adding 1x800 MW.

The estimated cost of the plant would be Rs 9,595.99 crore, including Interest During Construction (IDC). As per Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission (TGREC) regulation, sourcing of finance of the project should be in the debt-equity ratio of 75:25. Accordingly, of the total cost of Rs 9,595.99 crore, SCCL has decided to take a loan of Rs 7,200 crore.

The loan would be repaid in 48 equal quarterly instalments starting December 2028 — the scheduled date of commercial operation of the project.

To raise the loan, the SCCL has invited tenders from banks and financial institutions to quote interest rates for debt financing for this project. The last date to submit a bid is April 28, 2025. The bids will be opened the same day.

According to the tender document, the bidder can choose either an internal benchmark reference interest rate or an external benchmark reference interest rate.

In case of an external reference interest rate, the bidder has to mention the source of the reference interest rate quoted.

The bidder who quotes the lowest net interest rate will be considered.