Telangana government to transform youth into skilled human resource: Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu stated that the state government is committed to equipping the youth of Telangana with top-tier skills to align with the evolving needs of various industries.

On Monday, he visited the campus of the Young India Skills University at the Engineering Staff College of India (ESCI) in Gachibowli. Following a review meeting with university officials, the minister outlined a strategic vision aimed at making Telangana a hub for highly skilled human resources.

He emphasised that the state’s youth possess immense potential and with targeted training aligned to market demands, they can be transformed into globally competitive professionals. He advocated for continuous collaboration with industry stakeholders in designing the curriculum, ensuring that courses reflect real-world demands.

“Special attention should be given to high-demand skill areas and candidates from rural backgrounds should get focused training in soft skills,” he added, and stressed that students should be industry-ready upon completion of their courses.

He also directed the university to coordinate closely with key state institutions, including premier educational and research centres, TASK and the Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET), to strengthen the ecosystem.

Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Deputy Secretary Bhavesh Mishra, Skill University Vice Chancellor Subba Rao, OSD Chaman Mehta and other dignitaries were also present.