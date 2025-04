HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka directed the police to withdraw all cases registered against University of Hyderabad (UoH) students who participated in the agitation against the auction of 400 acres of land in the Kancha Gachibowli area.

The Group of Ministers (GoM) held a meeting with the UoH Teachers Association and civil society groups on Monday to discuss various issues. During the discussions, the withdrawal of cases was taken up.

The deputy chief minister, along with ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, stated that the government was sympathetic to the students. Following this, Vikramarka instructed police officials to withdraw the cases against the students. Two students are currently in judicial remand, and cases against them will also be withdrawn.

Vikramarka advised Law department officials to ensure that no legal complications arise from the withdrawal and to guide the police accordingly. Intelligence DG Shivadhar Reddy and Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty were also present at the meeting.

Later, Vikramarka wrote to the UoH vice-chancellor, stating that the government proposes to withdraw the general police presence from the vicinity of the main university campus.

During the talks, the GoM maintained that police presence to safeguard the 400 acres of land was required, in accordance with the recent Supreme Court order. Owing to the court’s directive to maintain status quo and prevent any activity on the land, the government stated it was unable to allow a land survey, as sought by the protesters.