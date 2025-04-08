Telangana HC upholds death sentences in Dilsukhnagar bomb blasts case

HYDERABAD: A Division Bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Justice K. Lakshman and Justice P. Sree Sudha, on Tuesday upheld the verdict of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Fast Track Court in the 2013 Dilsukhnagar bomb blasts case, dismissing the criminal appeals filed by the convicts.

The devastating twin blasts, which occurred on February 21, 2013, in Hyderabad's bustling Dilsukhnagar area, claimed the lives of 18 people and left 130 others injured.

Following an intensive investigation, the NIA arrested and charged several individuals, including Yasin Bhatkal, co-founder of the banned terrorist organization Indian Mujahideen.

In 2016, the NIA Fast Track Court found five accused—Yasin Bhatkal, Asadullah Akhtar, Waqas, Tehseen Akhtar, and Ejaz Sheikh—guilty of orchestrating the attacks and sentenced them to death.

Another accused, Syed Maqbool, was also found guilty during the investigation, which involved the testimonies of 157 witnesses.