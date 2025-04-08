Telangana opposition parties spreading false propaganda, says Congress MP Chamala

HYDERABAD: Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy accused the opposition parties of spreading false propaganda over the Kancha Gachibowli lands issue in an attempt to divert people’s attention from the state government’s welfare schemes like superfine rice and Rajiv Yuva Vikasam initiatives.

Kiran Kumar said that the opposition leaders have even started a new trend of tagging Congress top leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal.

During an informal chat with the reporters at the Gandhi Bhavan, he said that the students of University of Hyderabad may not be aware of Kancha Gachibowli lands but the BJP and BRS are in the know of the issue. “It was during the BJP regime at the Centre, the land was allocated to IMG Bharata, and BRS didn’t attend the case in Supreme Court when it was in power,” he said.

He said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was committed to bringing industries in the already developed Gachibowli area to get employment opportunities for Telangana youth.