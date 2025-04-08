Why should Telangana people vote for BJP: TPCC chief asks Kishan

HYDERABAD: Accusing Union minister G Kishan Reddy of obstructing the state development, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Monday sought to know why people should vote for the BJP when neither he nor the saffron party-led Union government did nothing for Telangana.

The TPCC chief was responding to Kishan Reddy requesting the people of Telangana to give the BJP an opportunity to serve them.

Addressing a press conference at he Gandhi Bhavan, Mahesh demanded that Kishan release a white paper on the funds provided to Telangana since the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014.

He alleged that Kishan never spoke about the promises made to Telangana under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014.

Mahesh said that while the BJP-led government allocated funds to Yamuna river rejuvenation in the view of recently held Delhi elections, it declined to provide funds for Telangana’s Musi river development project.