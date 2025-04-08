Why should Telangana people vote for BJP: TPCC chief asks Kishan

HYDERABAD: Accusing Union minister G Kishan Reddy of obstructing the state development, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Monday sought to know why people should vote for the BJP when neither he nor the saffron party-led Union government did nothing for Telangana.
The TPCC chief was responding to Kishan Reddy requesting the people of Telangana to give the BJP an opportunity to serve them.
Addressing a press conference at he Gandhi Bhavan, Mahesh demanded that Kishan release a white paper on the funds provided to Telangana since the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014.
He alleged that Kishan never spoke about the promises made to Telangana under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014.
Mahesh said that while the BJP-led government allocated funds to Yamuna river rejuvenation in the view of recently held Delhi elections, it declined to provide funds for Telangana’s Musi river development project.
“You (BJP) don’t give a single rupee to the state but you are seeking votes for the sake of power. Why would people even vote for you? People of Telangana will never give a chance to BJP. The BJP leaders should stop daydreaming,” he said and added that the BJP managed to win just eight out of 119 Assembly segments in the state.
Speaking about the contentious 400 acres of Kancha Gachibowli lands, he said that BJP and BRS never spoke about the environment when the hillocks surrounding Outer Ring Road were dug up.
He said that the opposition parties have circulated AI-based images showcasing as if wildlife is present in the 400 acres of Kancha Gachibowli.
“I request the chief minister to file cases against those who used AI to create deers, and peafowl which are not present in the 400 acres of Kancha Gachibowli land. There should be criminal action against them,” he said.