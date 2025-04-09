CWC Ahmedabad meet discussed national issues: Telangana Minister Uttam

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy were among the leaders from Telangana who attended the AICC Ahmedabad Session and Extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media in Ahmedabad, Uttam said that they have discussed national issues. “Issues related to the state have not come up discussion,” he said.

Later in the day, Vikramarka said that the Congress is committed to Gandhian values and ideology. He said that the country achieved independence under the Congress but the nation is now facing a threat under the current BJP’s dispensation.

“The BJP is giving priority to crony capitalism and dividing the society. It wants only power. It is not bothered about development,” he added.

During the day, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy visited Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram. He also posted a picture of his visit to the ashram.