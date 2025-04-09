Four held as 73 people hospitalised after drinking toddy in Telangana's Kamareddy

KAMAREDDY: The number of people hospitalised after consuming toddy in Kamareddy district rose to 73 on Tuesday. Of them, 43 persons were admitted to the Government Area Hospital in Banswada, while 14 received treatment in the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Nizamabad, four in GGH Kamareddy, two in a private hospital in Kamareddy, eight in outpatient care in Banswada Area Hospital and two in a private hospital in Banswada.

Following the incident, the Excise Police arrested four persons and authorities are currently awaiting the Forensic Lab (FSL) report to determine the cause of the health issues.

According to Banswada Sub-Collector K Kiranmai, the toddy supply point in question is located in Durki village of Narasullabad mandal under Banswada division. On Monday, villagers from Durki, Damaranch, Ankol tanda consumed toddy from this source.

Soon after, they began experiencing symptoms like neck pain, body pain, joint pain and other neurological issues.