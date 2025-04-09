Late Rabi crops in Telangana affected by disrupted water supply from LMD

KARIMNAGAR: Farmers who cultivated crops late this Rabi season are facing water shortage as irrigation authorities stopped the release of water from Lower Manair Dam (LMD) on 31 March as per schedule.

The water from the dam was released through an on-and-off method for the last three months for the Rabi crops. According to Irrigation Circle-2 Superintendent Engineer P Ramesh, about 33 tmcft irrigation water was released, reaching as far as Suryapet. He stated that irrigation was ensured for a total of 6.98 lakh acres of agricultural land.

Panduga Rajaiah, a farmer from Ramakrishna Colony, Thimmapur mandal said, “We request the officials to release water for at least 15 days more to prevent crop withering.” He added that tail-end farmers are also suffering due to lack of irrigation for their crops.

Meanwhile, the LMD is receiving about 290 cusecs of water from Mid Manair Dam for Mission Bhagiratha (for drinking water), but is reportedly evaporating due to the heat. As of Tuesday, the reservoir has only 6.414 tmcft compared to its full tank level of 24.034 tmcft.

Sources said that the people of the merged villages in the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar are suffering due to improper drinking water supply. However, irrigation authorities are confident that there will be no shortage of drinking water during the summer.

Ex-Karimnagar mayor Y Sunil Rao alleged that the city has been facing drinking water issues as irrigation authorities had released more water than required downstream.