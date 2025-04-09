Telangana Governor sends BC quota Bills to President

HYDERABAD: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has sent the recently passed Bills — which propose raising the Backward Classes (BC) reservations to 42% in education, employment, and politics — to President Droupadi Murmu for consideration.

The Governor also approved the Telangana Scheduled Castes (Rationalisation of Reservations) Bill, 2025. This Bill sets out a new framework for the classification of SC reservations. Telangana could become the first state to implement SC sub-categorisation after the Supreme Court allowed states to enact laws based on local needs.

On March 18, the Assembly passed The Telangana Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and of Appointment or Posts in The Services Under the State) Bill, 2025, and The Telangana Backward Classes (Reservation of Seats in Rural and Urban Local Bodies) Bill, 2025.