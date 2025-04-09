Telangana

Telangana HC directs issue of notice to BRS leader

The land is reportedly being cleared of boulders, trees and vegetation following its alienation to the Telangana Government Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIISC).
TG Naidu
HYDERABAD: Justice N Tukaramji of the Telangana High Court has directed the investigating officer to issue a notice to BRS social media convenor Manne Krishank and proceed with the investigation into an alleged fake “dead deer” video he shared on X platform.

Krishank is accused of circulating misleading videos purportedly showing a “dead deer” during a land clearing operation in 400 acres at Kancha Gachibowli. The land is reportedly being cleared of boulders, trees and vegetation following its alienation to the Telangana Government Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIISC).

The controversial video triggered the registration of three separate FIRs at Gachibowli police station, Cyberabad under Sections 353(2) and 353 of the BNS. The complaints were filed by B Lakshman, forest range officer of Chilkur,

Moinabad, Manne Satish Kumar, chairman of the TPCC social media department and B Arundwaj Reddy of NSUI.

