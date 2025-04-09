Telangana local body polls: BRS hopes to bounce back, BJP aims to maintain momentum

HYDERABAD: As Telangana gears up for the upcoming local body elections, political activity is intensifying in the state, with major parties mobilising their cadre to secure a majority of seats and demonstrate their grassroots strength.

While one party is grappling with internal challenges, another is aiming to maintain momentum gained in the recent parliamentary elections. The main opposition party, BRS, is focusing all its energies on these local body polls in an effort to regain lost ground and boost its vote share compared to the recent Assembly polls.

The party suffered a significant setback in the last Lok Sabha elections, failing to secure even a single seat — an outcome that shocked its cadre and leadership.

In response, party president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is working to rebuild morale among party leaders and grassroots workers. As part of this strategy, the BRS is organising a party plenary session and a massive public meeting in Warangal on April 27 to rally support and reaffirm its strength.

The BRS secured 38 seats in the 2023 Assembly elections, with a 37.39% vote share. However, its performance dipped significantly in the parliamentary polls, where it managed only a 16.68% vote share.