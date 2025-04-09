Telangana local body polls: BRS hopes to bounce back, BJP aims to maintain momentum

HYDERABAD: As Telangana gears up for the upcoming local body elections, political activity is intensifying in the state, with major parties mobilising their cadre to secure a majority of seats and demonstrate their grassroots strength.
While one party is grappling with internal challenges, another is aiming to maintain momentum gained in the recent parliamentary elections. The main opposition party, BRS, is focusing all its energies on these local body polls in an effort to regain lost ground and boost its vote share compared to the recent Assembly polls.
The party suffered a significant setback in the last Lok Sabha elections, failing to secure even a single seat — an outcome that shocked its cadre and leadership.
In response, party president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is working to rebuild morale among party leaders and grassroots workers. As part of this strategy, the BRS is organising a party plenary session and a massive public meeting in Warangal on April 27 to rally support and reaffirm its strength.
The BRS secured 38 seats in the 2023 Assembly elections, with a 37.39% vote share. However, its performance dipped significantly in the parliamentary polls, where it managed only a 16.68% vote share.
Some party leaders believe that the local body elections — largely centred around local issues — will give them a better chance to bounce back and reclaim voter trust.
They also argue that strong anti-incumbency sentiment against the ruling Congress could work in their favour. The results of these polls, they claim, will be crucial in gauging the party’s readiness and influence ahead of the next Assembly elections.
Meanwhile, the BJP is aiming for a strong performance in the local body elections to build on its recent successes. The BJP won eight Assembly seats with a 13.90% vote share and performed strongly in the parliamentary elections, securing eight seats and 35.08% of the votes.
The party also won two out of three MLC seats, further boosting its momentum in the state. Encouraged by these developments, the BJP high command has turned its attention to Telangana, determined to sustain this political momentum and strengthen the party’s position ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.
The BJP leaders see the local body elections as a critical battleground, offering a realistic reflection of voter sentiment based on local governance issues.
Both BRS and BJP are determined to win a majority of seats in the local body elections to showcase their grassroots strength and solidify their voter base. Leaders from both camps believe that the vote and seat shares in these elections will have a direct impact on their respective prospects in future state-level contests.
On the other hand, the ruling Congress appears to be lacking a cohesive strategy to mobilise its cadre and leaders at the grassroots level. This lack of preparedness could give opposition parties an edge in the local body elections and put Congress on the defensive.
With stakes high and political dynamics shifting, the local body elections are shaping up to be a key indicator of political realignment in Telangana.
The ruling Congress appears to be lacking a cohesive strategy to mobilise its cadre and leaders at the grassroots level. This lack of preparedness could give opposition parties an edge in the local body elections and put Congress on the defensive.