Telangana man dies by suicide due to debt woes

HYDERABAD: A 36-year-old man, Ravi Kiran, died by suicide at his house due to mounting debts, as he had been unemployed for the past eight months.

According to the police, on April 5, Kiran’s wife asked him to accompany her to her mother’s house. However, he said he would come the next day, on April 6. While she was leaving, he asked her to lock the door, saying that moneylenders might come.

When she returned on April 7, she called out to him from outside for the keys, but there was no response. She then looked through the windows and saw her husband hanging from the ceiling fan. She called the neighbours for help, who broke open the door, but by the time they entered, Kiran was already dead.