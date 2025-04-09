Telangana to roll out slot booking system for property registration

HYDERABAD: The state government will introduce major reforms in the registration department with the objective of providing more efficient and transparent services to citizens.
As part of this, a slot booking system will be rolled out on April 10 for registrations at Sub-Registrar Offices (SROs) and Registrar Offices (ROs), in a phased manner, for non-agriculture immovable properties and related documents.
Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said on Tuesday that the working hours have been divided into 48 slots for the convenience of applicants and to avoid overcrowding. The minister also stated that, to curb the menace of double registrations, the government will amend the relevant provisions in the Registration Act.
Each registration will be completed in just 10 to 15 minutes under the new system, which will be launched in phases across the state. However, applicants without a slot booking can still appear for registration in case of emergencies, between 5 pm and 6 pm on working days.
Applicants can directly book their slots through the website registration.telangana.gov.in by selecting a suitable time and date.
In the first phase, the new system will be launched in 24 out of a total of 144 SROs. These 24 SROs are Azampura, Chikkadpally, Sangareddy, Sadashivpet, Quthbullapur, Vallabhnagar, Shamshabad, Saroornagar, Champapet, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Kusumanchi, Khammam (RO), Medchal (RO), Mahabubnagar (RO), Jagtial, Nirmal, Warangal Fort, Warangal Rural, Kothagudem, Armoor, Bhuvanagiri, Choutuppal and Nagarkurnool.
Staff to be increased
Recognising the workload in some of the rapidly urbanising regions, the government has also decided to increase staff. For instance, at Medchal and Quthbullapur registration offices, where there is heavy workload, the government has decided to appoint two additional sub-registrars to manage the rush.
The number of slots in Medchal and Quthbullapur has been increased to 144. Additionally, the government will reorganise the work of SROs to balance and equally distribute the workload. For example, the Champapet and Saroornagar SROs will be linked to facilitate registrations and save applicants’ time.
The modernisation initiative also includes enabling applicants to draft their documents. The revenue minister said a module will be introduced on the registration department’s website to allow applicants to draft their own documents.
Initially, this facility will be available for sale deeds and will be optional. This is expected to reduce dependence on document writers.
Furthermore, the government has introduced e-signing of documents to eliminate the time-consuming process of obtaining physical signatures from witnesses and parties to the registration. This service is expected to be available by the end of this month.
