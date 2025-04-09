Telangana to roll out slot booking system for property registration

HYDERABAD: The state government will introduce major reforms in the registration department with the objective of providing more efficient and transparent services to citizens.

As part of this, a slot booking system will be rolled out on April 10 for registrations at Sub-Registrar Offices (SROs) and Registrar Offices (ROs), in a phased manner, for non-agriculture immovable properties and related documents.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said on Tuesday that the working hours have been divided into 48 slots for the convenience of applicants and to avoid overcrowding. The minister also stated that, to curb the menace of double registrations, the government will amend the relevant provisions in the Registration Act.

Each registration will be completed in just 10 to 15 minutes under the new system, which will be launched in phases across the state. However, applicants without a slot booking can still appear for registration in case of emergencies, between 5 pm and 6 pm on working days.

Applicants can directly book their slots through the website registration.telangana.gov.in by selecting a suitable time and date.

In the first phase, the new system will be launched in 24 out of a total of 144 SROs. These 24 SROs are Azampura, Chikkadpally, Sangareddy, Sadashivpet, Quthbullapur, Vallabhnagar, Shamshabad, Saroornagar, Champapet, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Kusumanchi, Khammam (RO), Medchal (RO), Mahabubnagar (RO), Jagtial, Nirmal, Warangal Fort, Warangal Rural, Kothagudem, Armoor, Bhuvanagiri, Choutuppal and Nagarkurnool.