Telangana's Cherlapally railway station shift sparks connectivity concerns

HYDERABAD: The recent approval by the Railway Board to temporarily shift five train services from Secunderabad Station to the newly developed Cherlapally Railway Terminal has brought passengers’ concern over connectivity to the forefront.

In addition to its decision to run the East Coast Express from Cherlapally instead of Hyderabad, starting June 15, the South Central Railway (SCR) has also planned to divert 13 trains via Cherlapally instead of Secunderabad and to designate Cherlapally as the terminal station for two other trains. Most of these changes are set to take effect by the end of April.

Cherlapally Railway Station, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 6, was developed at an estimated cost of Rs 413 crore to international standards. The terminal was envisioned to help decongest the city’s three major stations—Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Kacheguda.

However, passengers have voiced concerns about the lack of adequate connectivity, especially given the station’s location on the outskirts of the city. Despite efforts by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGRTC) to provide bus connectivity, commuters say reaching Cherlapally from various parts of Hyderabad remains a challenge.

TSRTC currently operates around 146 bus services daily from different city points to the Cherlapally terminal. Speaking to TNIE, Chengicherla depot manager Kavitha said that 250C bus service runs every 10 minutes from the north side (platform 1) of the station to Secunderabad, covering areas such as Habsiguda, Nacharam, Tarnaka and Mallapur. The first bus departs Cherlapally at 4:20 am and the last bus leaves at 10:05 pm.