Unseasonal rains across Telangana cause crop damage, ryots demand compensation

MULUGU/MAHABUBABAD: Unseasonal rains accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds lashed several parts of Mahabubabad and Mulugu districts on Monday night, causing significant damage to standing crops and bringing distress to the farming community.
Farmers in the region had recently begun harvesting paddy and maize from the Yasangi season. However, the sudden downpour left paddy, maize, and red chilli crops soaked across various areas. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.
In Mahabubabad district, strong winds uprooted trees and electric poles, especially in Kuravi mandal, resulting in traffic disruptions for several hours.
Police personnel from Mahabubabad and Kuravi acted swiftly to clear the debris and restore normalcy.
The damage was particularly severe in Mulugu district, where farmers in Govindaraopet, Mangapet, Eturnagaram, and Mulugu mandals reported major crop losses. Worried about the fate of their soaked produce, farmers are now urging the state government to immediately procure the affected crops and provide compensation.
Acting on the instructions of Mulugu District Collector Divakara T S, agricultural officials have initiated a preliminary report on the extent of crop damage. According to data obtained by TNIE from the Mulugu District Agricultural Department, 9,110 acres of crops belonging to 4,804 farmers have been affected.
“My entire paddy crop has been destroyed due to hailstorms. I invested Rs 5 lakh this season. We are requesting the state government to compensate us for the loss,” said T Kumar Swamy, a farmer from Eturnagaram mandal.
Mulugu District Agricultural Officer V Suresh Kumar told TNIE: “We have completed the preliminary assessment and have directed agricultural officers in each mandal to conduct a detailed survey of the damage. Once the final report is ready, we will submit it to the state government. Farmers will receive compensation of Rs 10,000 per acre.”
