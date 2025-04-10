BC panel to prioritise most backward for housing scheme

HYDERABAD: The BC Commission has decided to prioritise the poorest sections of the most backward BC castes in the allocation of Indiramma housing.

At a meeting chaired by Commission Chairman G Niranjan on Wednesday, it was observed that conditions among nomadic communities in Vemulawada, Jagtial, Sircilla, Amangal, Achampet and other areas the panel visited last month were severely lacking.

The Commission stated that there was a need to provide housing and employment opportunities to these groups. It appealed to the government to ensure that banks also give priority to these communities under the Rajiv Yuva Vikas scheme.

A resolution was adopted requesting that the State BC Commission be granted the same powers as the National BC Commission. The Commission also plans to examine the reinclusion of 26 castes omitted after the formation of Telangana.

It noted that it would be better positioned to take decisions on caste-related issues if the Planning Department shares data from the Caste Survey-2024. A resolution was passed urging both Central and State governments to enact a bill providing 42% reservation for BCs, with a call for support from all political parties.