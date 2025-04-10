BJP MP Raghunandan dares KTR to name BJP MP ‘involved’ in UoH land scam

He was speaking after taking part in a meeting with BJP MPs Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and Eatala Rajender, where they discussed the way forward regarding the Kancha Gachibowli land issue. UoH Vice-Chancellor BJ Rao and Registrar Devish Nigam also attended the meeting.

Raghunandan Rao said that in 2012, the then Rangareddy district collector had informed the chief commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) that 2,185 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli belonged to the university. “UoH should rightfully possess 2,185 acres.

Even if we set aside the disputed 400 acres, why did the previous government not build a compound wall around the remaining 1,785 acres of university land? We demand that the government construct a boundary wall for the university.”

When reporters questioned the appropriateness of the UoH vice-chancellor and registrar attending a meeting at a BJP MP’s residence, Raghunandan Rao defended their presence, saying, “There is nothing wrong with university authorities visiting a local MP.”