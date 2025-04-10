CAT grants interim relief to Ronald Rose amid cadre allocation dispute

HYDERABAD: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has granted interim relief to senior IAS officer D Ronald Rose, allowing him to continue his service in Telangana. This development comes after a prolonged administrative tussle over cadre allocation after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

The cadre allocation process for All India Services (AIS) officers from the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh was undertaken based on recommendations made by the Pratyush Sinha Committee. A committee headed by retired IAS officer Deepak Khandekar later reviewed these allocations.

Ronald Rose, originally allotted to Telangana, had submitted a representation to the Telangana government requesting retention in the state. The Telangana government, in turn, forwarded his request to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Government of India.

However, the Centre rejected the request. Following the Centre’s decision, he reported to Andhra Pradesh but soon approached the CAT again, seeking relief and reconsideration of his cadre allocation.