CAT grants interim relief to Ronald Rose amid cadre allocation dispute

HYDERABAD: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has granted interim relief to senior IAS officer D Ronald Rose, allowing him to continue his service in Telangana. This development comes after a prolonged administrative tussle over cadre allocation after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.
The cadre allocation process for All India Services (AIS) officers from the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh was undertaken based on recommendations made by the Pratyush Sinha Committee. A committee headed by retired IAS officer Deepak Khandekar later reviewed these allocations.
Ronald Rose, originally allotted to Telangana, had submitted a representation to the Telangana government requesting retention in the state. The Telangana government, in turn, forwarded his request to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Government of India.
However, the Centre rejected the request. Following the Centre’s decision, he reported to Andhra Pradesh but soon approached the CAT again, seeking relief and reconsideration of his cadre allocation.
After examining the merits of the petition, the CAT granted interim relief to Ronald Rose. The Tribunal directed that he be allowed to continue his service in Telangana until further orders.
Centre gets flak for failing to allot officer to AP cadre
The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Hyderabad Bench, on Wednesday expressed its dismay over the failure of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Union of India, to comply with its earlier directives regarding the posting of IAS officer Siva Sankar Lotheti.
A division bench comprising Dr Lata Baswaraj Patne (Judicial Member) and Varun Sindhu Kulkaumudi (Administrative Member) had on February 28, 2025, ruled in favour of the officer, directing the Union of India, represented by the secretary, Department of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions (DoPT), to allot the Andhra Pradesh cadre to Siva Sankar by June 5, 2025.
Failure to comply, the bench warned, would invite contempt proceedings against the DoPT secretary. The strong observations came while hearing a contempt petition filed by Siva Shankar, who pointed out that the Centre had failed to implement the order within the stipulated four- week period. Despite the tribunal’s clear directive, there had been no action, prompting the officer to approach the tribunal again.