KTR's Hanuman pooja sparks political controversy amid election season

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: BRS working president and MLA KT Rama Rao performed a special Hanuman pooja and offered ‘biksha’ (Anna Prasadam) to devotees at Telangana Bhavan in Sircilla town on Wednesday.

This gesture, the first such display of devotional sentiment by the BRS leader, has sparked political debate across the region.

As the event came at a crucial juncture ahead of local body elections, the BJP leaders alleged that the BRS is strategically using religious sentiments to counter the saffron party’s growing influence among Hindu voters.

The Telangana Bhavan was decorated with banana and mango leaves, and tents were erected to accommodate the gathering. Hundreds of devotees attended the pooja and received prasadam.

Media restrictions

Rama Rao, along with the devotees, sat on the floor to partake in the offering. However, media access to the event was restricted, and only videos and photos shared by party workers were released to the public.