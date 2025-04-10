Online betting apps: SIT to formulate SOP to probe cases

HYDERABAD: The Special Investigative Team (SIT) constituted to probe online betting apps has decided to formulate a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) soon for the investigation and prosecution of these cases. A review meeting was conducted on Wednesday to assess the progress of cases registered across the state in connection with online betting apps.

Sources said once the SOP is finalised, a dedicated workshop will be conducted to brief and train the concerned officers on the standard procedures to be followed.

During the meeting, the SIT members reviewed the status of all such cases, which are currently at various stages of investigation. They opined that these cases must be dealt with in a systematic and coordinated manner to ensure effective enforcement of the law.

Additionally, an Investigative Support Centre will be made functional within the SIT to provide necessary guidance and ensure uniform application of legal provisions and the investigation process in handling cases related to betting apps.