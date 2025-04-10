Telangana Governor Jishnu extends discretionary grants to four institutions

HYDERABAD: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, at a special event at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, presented demand drafts (DDs) to four institutions under his discretionary grants. The grants aim to support innovation and community development.

Prajwala NGO, Maheshwaram, an organisation working to prevent human trafficking, received Rs 20 lakh. The grant will assist the educational needs of trafficked girls and children of trafficked women, according to a release from the Raj Bhavan.

RGUKT, Basara, received Rs 15 lakh to develop the Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship Development (IIED) cell at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies. The funding will promote research and student-led innovation.

Army College of Dental Sciences, Secunderabad, was granted Rs 2.24 lakh to institute the “Governor of Telangana Rolling Trophy”, aimed at encouraging and recognising excellence in community service among students.

Mayur Marg Senior Citizens’ Association, Begumpet, was given Rs 1.35 lakh to purchase a television set and a public address system to support recreational and informative activities for senior citizens.

The Governor acknowledged the work of the organisations and expressed hope that the grants would support their ongoing initiatives.

He called for collaborative efforts to build a more compassionate and progressive Telangana.

Those present included Principal Secretary to Governor M Dana Kishore, Padma awardee Sunitha Krishnan (Prajwala), Brig Prashant Halgeri (Army College of Dental Sciences), Prof A Govardhan (Vice-Chancellor, RGUKT Basara) and representatives from the Mayur Marg Senior Citizens’ Association.