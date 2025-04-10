Telangana HC adjourns hearing on Bhoodan land scam to April 24

HC adjourns hearing of pleas on Bhoodan land scam

A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara, on Tuesday, adjourned hearing on a series of pleas concerning alleged irregularities in 103 acres of land located in Survey Nos. 181 and 182 of Nagaram village, Ranga Reddy district.

The matter has been deferred to April 24, following a submission by the state government regarding the initiation of official proceedings into the issue.

The Telangana government, through its Revenue (Land Administration-I) department, has filed a memo along with a letter dated March 17, 2025, constituting a high-level committee to probe the irregularities surrounding the land in question.

The committee comprises three senior IAS officers: Navil Mittal, Raghunandan Rao, and Shashanka, and has been directed to submit its report within three weeks from the date of the order.

Simultaneously, the Bhoodan Yagna Board has launched an independent inquiry and issued an eviction notice under Section 24 of the Bhoodan Yagna Act.

In its proceedings dated February 28, 2025, the Board’s competent authority instructed the district collector to cancel the ‘patta passbook associated with the disputed land.