Telangana Minister Uttam supports Kharge's demand for ballot papers over EVMs

HYDERABAD: Claiming that election results in several places have been against public mood, Irrigation & Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday said that the Congress has always expressed suspicion about Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Uttam came in support of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who alleged EVM fraud and demanded a return to use of ballot papers in future elections during the AICC session in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

“The Congress has always been maintaining that we have a suspicion about EVMs and in many places, the results have been against the general mood on the ground. Kharge ji expressed our suspicion about the EVMs,” he noted.

Uttam, meanwhile, said that the AICC sessions filled the rank and file of the grand old party with energy.

Responding to another question on the caste survey in Telangana, he said that AICC leaders including Kharge and Rahul Gandhi were happy about the caste census. He said that the AICC leadership wants to replicate the Telangana model and use it for the benefit of marginalised communities across the nation.

“Telangana meticulously conducted the Socio-Economic, Education, Employment, Political and Caste Survey for the benefit of marginalised sections as per Rahul Gandhi’s slogan Jitni Abadi Utna Haq,” he added.