Telangana police charge priest, three others over social boycott

NIZAMABAD: Following tensions triggered by a social boycott, police have registered a case against four persons, including the priest of Ramalayam in Thallarampur village under Yergatla police station limits in Bheemgal circle.

Trouble began when the Village Development Committee (VDC) demanded money from the Goud community for “village development” in exchange for permits to sell toddy. Though this practice existed for years, the Gouds refused to pay this time. In retaliation, the VDC allegedly imposed a social boycott.

Disallowed from taking part in Ram Navami festivities

During Sri Ram Navami celebrations, women from the Goud community were barred from participating in the Kunkumarchana ritual. Acting on the VDC’s instructions, the temple priest asked them to leave the premises.

Shocked, the women lodged a police complaint, and a case was registered under the Civil Rights Protection Act and other relevant sections.

On Monday, Goud community members and activists submitted a representation to the Nizamabad Commissioner of Police (CP). Bheemgal circle inspector Ponnam Sathyanarayana confirmed that the accused would be arrested soon.

CP P Sai Chaitanya condemned the VDC’s actions and vowed to act with an “iron hand”. He said that although VDCs were formed over the last 15 years to address local needs without the intervention of the government, they have strayed from their purpose, now interfering in civil and family disputes, land issues, and local businesses.

The VDC allegedly extorts money from shops, belt shops, and even auctions of chicken and eggs outlets, allowing only the highest bidders to operate. It also collects money during settlement meetings and misuses the funds.

“Such activities are illegal. No one is above the law,” said Chaitanya, urging citizens to approach the police instead of informal committees for justice.