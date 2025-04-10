Union Minister Bandi launches 'Bharata Vahini' app to educate youth on Sanatana Dharma

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday launched “Bharata Vahini” mobile app, developed by Bharathi Seva Trust.

“The app will provide detailed explanations of the subtle aspects of Sanatana Dharma to the youth of modern society. It will serve as a guide for all Hindu brethren to learn about Sanatana Dharma,” Sanjay said.

Bharathi Seva Trust chairman Shiva Subramanyam said: “Along with the histories of over 50 Indian Rishi scientists, which are part of the Sanatana Hindu tradition and unknown to modern society, the Bhagavad Gita 18 chapters, Valmiki Ramayana 7 cantos, Mahabharata 18 parvas, Ashtadasa Puranas and MP3 stotras of Hindu deities are available in this app.”

Explanations and practice videos of over 50 yoga asanas as well as Ayurvedic tips useful for the prevention of various diseases are included in this app, he added.

The app, which supports languages like Telugu, English, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil, is available on Google Play Store.