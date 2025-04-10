Women, children suffer as egg supply to Telangana Anganwadis disrupted

HYDERABAD: The supply of eggs to Anganwadi centres across the state has been disrupted for the past 10 days, affecting nutritional support for young children, expectant and lactating mothers.
According to sources, this supply disruption is being attributed to the state government not finalising fresh tenders though the previous supply contract expired in February.
The government supplies around 10 lakh eggs per day to Anganwadi centres. Now, this process has been affected due to procedural lapses, sources added, halting the supply of eggs, which provide high-quality protein, healthy fats, vitamins and minerals to children as well as pregnant women and lactating mothers.
While the previous contractual period for supplying eggs ended in February, the government accorded permission to extend the supply till the end of March. As this extension too ended, the provision of eggs to Anganwadi centres has been stopped in the state.
The government has already initiated the tender process, which, according to sources, was delayed due to the model code of conduct in place for the MLC elections. But the process is unlikely to be completed before April 16.
Contractors’ demands
On the other hand, the contractors are demanding that the government relax certain norms, including conditions like previous experience for supplying eggs. But the government is refusing to relax the conditions owing to previous bad experiences.
This impasse has raised concerns among parents and child welfare advocates, who warn that the nutritional gap could have implications for the health and development of children who rely on Anganwadi services.
As part of Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP), the eggs are a key source of protein and other nutrients in the daily meals provided to children up to six years, pregnant and lactating mothers, under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme.