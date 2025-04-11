BJP can use bit of CM Revanth’s help on way to power: Telangana BJP MP Arvind

HYDERABAD: Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Thursday made a cryptic comment that the BJP could steamroll to power on its own strength in Telangana, and that it, in the process, could use a little of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s help.

The BJP leader, however, did not elaborate on why a Congress chief minister should assist the saffron party.

Speaking to media persons here, the MP said: “The current political scenario in Telangana reminds me of a lesson I studied in school. Revanth Reddy’s approach and style reflect the idea that ‘institutions are not corrupt, individuals are’.”

He added that this principle fits both CM Revanth Reddy and the Telangana BJP perfectly. The Nizamabad MP was reacting to the chief minister’s claims that he would not allow the BJP to grow in the state and capture power.

“You can’t stop the onward march of the BJP in Telangana. Neither you nor your boss, Rahul Gandhi. It’s not that easy to prevent the BJP’s rise in this state,” he said.

As an afterthought, he added that the BJP’s rise to power in Telangana depends on its own leaders, but said “Revanth Reddy’s support may also play a role in it,” sparking speculation about what he meant.

Arvind posed a direct question to the chief minister: “Don’t you have the courage and strength that KTR has? Why are you unable to send behind bars those who put you in jail?”

CM to launch quality seeds distribution prog

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao on Thursday announced that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will launch the “Prof Jayashankar Agriculture University Quality Seeds to All Villages”, a quality seeds distribution programme, in June.

During a review meeting, he instructed the officials to be ready to launch the scheme in the first week of June. He said that the agriculture university has developed new varieties of seeds in past few years and some of the popular seeds will be distributed to farmers.

“The seeds developed by the university have been undergoing quality checks. The government will distribute these seeds in approximately 12,000 villages to three to five interested, progressive farmers in each village.