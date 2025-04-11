GHMC to hire consultant to digitally map its immovable properties in city

HYDERABAD: With a goal to build an integrated, up-to-date database of immovable assets in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to undertake a comprehensive survey, digitisation and geo-referencing of properties such as layout open spaces, parks, playgrounds, municipal markets, shops, community halls, office buildings, municipal lands, slaughterhouses, dumping yards and more.

The initiative will begin with a pilot survey in LB Nagar and Kukatpally zones, covering 10 GHMC circles. With rising land values in the city, the civic body aims to identify, document and protect every inch of its property.

The Town Planning wing will carry out the survey with the help of an external consultant. GHMC has already issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to select the consultant. These assets, spread across 30 circles, form a major part of the corporation’s property portfolio.

Officials said the survey, once assigned, must be completed within six months. At least two teams will be deployed in each zone, coordinated by the zonal city planner. Assistant city planners, supported by town planning, revenue and engineering staff, will provide details such as location, extent and boundaries of properties within their circles.

The scope includes preparing profiles and an inventory of each property, conducting detailed physical surveys, geo-referencing and developing a GIS-based application for monitoring.

Using Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS), the selected firm will map boundary measurements, extent, building footprints and surrounding features such as roads and utilities. Real-world coordinates of each property corner will be recorded, and detailed plans with photos of each site — including frontage and interiors — will be prepared.