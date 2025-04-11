Online slot booking for property registrations launched in Telangana, 626 complete process on day one

HYDERABAD: On Thursday, the first day of the state government launching the online slot booking system for registration of non-agriculture immovable properties, as many as 626 people booked slots and completed their property registrations.

The new system was launched on an experimental basis at 22 sub-registrar offices.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said that after studying the response at these 22 sub-registrar offices, the government would take further steps to start the system at other sub-registrar offices.

The minister directed the officials to create awareness among the people on online slot booking for property registrations.

“There is no need for people to wait in long queues. There should not be any involvement of middlemen in transactions. Once the slot is booked, registration of documents would be completed within 10 to 15 minutes, and registration date and time would be intimated to both the sellers and buyers,” he said.