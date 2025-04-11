Online slot booking for property registrations launched in Telangana, 626 complete process on day one

HYDERABAD: On Thursday, the first day of the state government launching the online slot booking system for registration of non-agriculture immovable properties, as many as 626 people booked slots and completed their property registrations.
The new system was launched on an experimental basis at 22 sub-registrar offices.
Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said that after studying the response at these 22 sub-registrar offices, the government would take further steps to start the system at other sub-registrar offices.
The minister directed the officials to create awareness among the people on online slot booking for property registrations.
“There is no need for people to wait in long queues. There should not be any involvement of middlemen in transactions. Once the slot is booked, registration of documents would be completed within 10 to 15 minutes, and registration date and time would be intimated to both the sellers and buyers,” he said.
Gattu Srinivas, a citizen, said that he was able to complete the transaction within 30 minutes at the Medchal sub-registrar office. “The online system is very helpful. Except for the fee, I didn’t have to pay any extra amount to the staff,” he added.
Another citizen, Ghan Shyam Patel, who visited the Shamshabad sub-registrar office to register his plot in another person’s name, said that the registration process was smooth even though there was some delay due to his own mistake.
“Somehow, I didn’t submit the required documents and information. But the registration process was completed within one hour after I furnished the required documents. Had I provided the required information, the process would have been completed within 30 minutes,” he said and urged the government to continue with the new online registration system.
C Swathi, who went to the Vallabh Nagar sub-registrar office for mortgage registration, also expressed delight as the entire process was completed within 20 minutes. “Around three months ago, I had spent three hours at the same sub-registrar office for similar work,” she added.