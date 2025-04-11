Paddy procurement yet to pick up pace in Telangana's Nalgonda

NALGONDA: While 361 procurement centres were announced for coarse paddy and 23 for the superfine variety in the district, actual procurement has begun at only a few centres.

Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who represents the Nalgonda Assembly segment, symbolically launched procurement at the Arjalabhavi IKP Centre and in Tipparthy. Civil supplies officials estimate that around 6 lakh metric tonnes of paddy are expected to be grown across the district this season.

However, only 1 lakh MT of coarse paddy has reached procurement centres over the past week, and millers have procured just 5,000 MT so far.

Farmers, meanwhile, are facing serious hurdles. N Venkataiah, a farmer from Tipparthy mandal, said he was forced to sell his paddy to middlemen at Rs 1,900 per quintal — well below the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 2,320 — after millers refused to buy his produce citing high moisture content and other quality issues. “I waited a week. With the threat of rain, I had no choice. Officials are clearly colluding with millers,” he alleged.

Farmers also complained that several millers were not allotted procurement centres, while existing centres lacked basic facilities such as weighing machines and tarpaulin covers. Allegations of malpractice have surfaced, with farmers claiming that after paddy is weighed at procurement centres, 2–3 kgs are later deducted at the mills under the guise of wastage.