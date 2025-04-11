Rules followed, land belongs to government: Telangana to CEC

HYDERABAD: The state government on Thursday categorically told the Supreme Court-constituted Central Empowered Committee (CEC) that the 400 acres of land adjacent to the University of Hyderabad at Kancha Gachibowli belonged to it and the development works were taken up recently as per existing laws.

According to sources, two senior officials represented the state government before the CEC. They explained the chronology of events relating to the protests over the 400 acres.

The officials told the CEC, headed by Siddhant Das, that the entire land proposed for the development belongs to the state government. The officials also explained the orders of the Supreme Court and the High Court regarding the land.

They stated that development projects like ISB, IIIT and Gachibowli stadium, and several residential complexes were established near the land. A road was also laid near it. The senior officials told the CEC that the development works were taken up in accordance with the rules of the Forest and Revenue Acts.