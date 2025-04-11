Rules followed, land belongs to government: Telangana to CEC

HYDERABAD: The state government on Thursday categorically told the Supreme Court-constituted Central Empowered Committee (CEC) that the 400 acres of land adjacent to the University of Hyderabad at Kancha Gachibowli belonged to it and the development works were taken up recently as per existing laws.
According to sources, two senior officials represented the state government before the CEC. They explained the chronology of events relating to the protests over the 400 acres.
The officials told the CEC, headed by Siddhant Das, that the entire land proposed for the development belongs to the state government. The officials also explained the orders of the Supreme Court and the High Court regarding the land.
They stated that development projects like ISB, IIIT and Gachibowli stadium, and several residential complexes were established near the land. A road was also laid near it. The senior officials told the CEC that the development works were taken up in accordance with the rules of the Forest and Revenue Acts.
‘Skills varsity set up to train unemployed’
Pointing out that Young India Skills University was established to provide technical training for the unemployed, the chief minister said that industrialist Anand Mahindra has been appointed its chairperson.
“There are 175 engineering colleges in the state, which produce 1.1 lakh graduates every year, yet there are questions about the quality and skill levels of those graduates. To bridge this gap, we have established the university in a public-private partnership (PPP) model. Students enrolled here will be assured of job security,” he said.
The chief minister added that his government was also working on setting up a Young India Sports University and Academy with the aim of grooming athletes to win medals in the next Olympic Games.
On the newly inaugurated police school, he stated that it would be developed to compete with Sainik schools in terms of quality and reputation. “The government will allocate substantial funds. It is our responsibility to make this police school a model institution,” the chief minister said.
He urged private companies to provide financial assistance under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and proposed the creation of a 100 crore corpus, assuring that the government would grant all necessary permissions.