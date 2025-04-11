Telangana asks KRMB to restrain Andhra from expanding PRP

HYDERABAD: The irrigation officials of Telangana on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) against Andhra Pradesh for expanding the discharge capacity of Pothireddypadu Head Regulator system.
In a letter, KRMB chairman, Telangana Engineer-in-Chief G Anil Kumar said: “The expansion of the discharge capacity of PRP HR system through lining of Srisailam Right Main Canal (SRMC) shall be restrained immediately. Otherwise, the farmers of Telangana’s drought prone riparian areas of Krishna basin will be subjected to distress in perpetuity.”
He said that it was learnt that AP was proceeding with the lining works of SRMC downstream of Pothireddypadu Head Regulator and the work is going on at a brisk pace.
Anil Kumar also submitted the latest photographs of the works to the KRMB.
He said that AP should not proceed with the lining work of SRMC, which enhances the drawal capacity of PRP HR , without appraisal of KRMB and approval of the Apex Council as per AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.
Anil Kumar also requested the KRMB to furnish a status report on the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme and SRMC to the Jal Shakti with a copy to the Telangana government after visiting the site.