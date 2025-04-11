Telangana asks KRMB to restrain Andhra from expanding PRP

He said that it was learnt that AP was proceeding with the lining works of SRMC downstream of Pothireddypadu Head Regulator and the work is going on at a brisk pace.

Anil Kumar also submitted the latest photographs of the works to the KRMB.

He said that AP should not proceed with the lining work of SRMC, which enhances the drawal capacity of PRP HR , without appraisal of KRMB and approval of the Apex Council as per AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Anil Kumar also requested the KRMB to furnish a status report on the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme and SRMC to the Jal Shakti with a copy to the Telangana government after visiting the site.