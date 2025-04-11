Telangana doctors remove bullet from Somalian’s brain

HYDERABAD: Doctors at CARE Hospitals in Hitec City successfully performed a highly complex brain surgery to remove a fired bullet projectile from the critical brain area of a 26-year-old Somalian patient.

The procedure was carried out on Gulem Mohamud Hersi, who sustained a gunshot injury to his head in his native Somalia.

Gulem, who had a bullet in his head for over two months, was airlifted to Hyderabad and brought to CARE Hospitals in a comatose state. He was showing severe neurological deficits, including weakness in both hands and legs.

After a comprehensive evaluation, the neurosurgical team led by Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon Dr Laxminadh Sivaraju performed the surgery on March 25.

“The bullet was lodged in a highly sensitive and critical region of the brain. The surgery, which required utmost precision and planning, took around 12 hours. Successfully removing the projectile without compromising vital brain functions was a significant challenge,” Dr Sivaraju explained.

The doctors informed that post-operation, the patient showed remarkable improvement and is currently on the path to a smooth and steady recovery. Gulem expressed his heartfelt gratitude and thanked the doctors for saving his life.