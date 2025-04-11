Telangana launches T-NXT vision to deliver high-speed internet to every home, office statewide

HYDERABAD: In a significant move towards digital empowerment, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu announced that every home and office across all 33 districts of the state will soon have access to high-speed internet through the Telangana Fiber Grid (T-Fiber) project.
The announcement came on Thursday during the inauguration of T-Fiber’s new corporate office in Begumpet.
Assuming charge as the chairman of the Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation, Sridhar Babu emphasised that last-mile connectivity will be ensured with the help of local cable operators, who will also provide access to television channels.
He highlighted the integration of technology into education, noting that television sets now function as computer monitors, enabling students in remote areas to access digital learning resources.
“T-Fiber has already connected 8,891 gram panchayats across 424 mandals, and an additional 7,187 panchayats are ready for integration. So far, 30,000 government offices have been connected, and we aim to expand this to 60,000 by 2027,” he said.
Further, T-Fiber will be rebranded as T-NXT, symbolising the next generation of digital infrastructure in Telangana. As part of the launch, nine MoUs were signed with key business partners to accelerate deployment and collaboration.
The minister also unveiled the new T-Fiber logo and launched Telangana’s sovereign cloud platform, a secure digital ecosystem for hosting and safeguarding sensitive government data within the state.
“This is more than laying cables. We are connecting people, their ideas, and the opportunities that can transform lives,” the minister remarked.
He also released a new vision document for T-Fiber, outlining the roadmap for Telangana’s digital future.
The event was attended by Deputy Secretary (IT) Bhavesh Mishra, T-Fiber Managing Director Venu Prasad Panneru and other senior officials.