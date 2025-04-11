Telangana launches T-NXT vision to deliver high-speed internet to every home, office statewide

HYDERABAD: In a significant move towards digital empowerment, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu announced that every home and office across all 33 districts of the state will soon have access to high-speed internet through the Telangana Fiber Grid (T-Fiber) project.

The announcement came on Thursday during the inauguration of T-Fiber’s new corporate office in Begumpet.

Assuming charge as the chairman of the Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation, Sridhar Babu emphasised that last-mile connectivity will be ensured with the help of local cable operators, who will also provide access to television channels.

He highlighted the integration of technology into education, noting that television sets now function as computer monitors, enabling students in remote areas to access digital learning resources.