Unseasonal rains damage mango crops in Telangana

MAHBUBABAD: Unseasonal rains on Wednesday and Thursday caused heavy damage to crops, leaving farmers in the state devastated. In erstwhile Warangal district, the downpour accompanied by hail damaged about 661 acres of mango crops.

In the summer season, raw and sweet varieties of mango are exported to other countries, including Australia and the US. This year, farmers are worried as they incurred a huge loss because of the damage caused to the crops.

Mango traders have said that the fruit is returning to the markets, with a price depending on its size. On average, the price of fresh mangoes varies from Rs 65,000 to Rs 70,000 per tonne, and Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000 per tonne for the damaged ones.

TNIE reviewed a preliminary report prepared by the Horticulture department. It stated that 450 acres of mango crops were damaged in Mahbubabad district, 148 acres in Mulugu and 63 acres in Warangal district. Mahbubabad Horticulture Officer J Mariyanna told TNIE that a report has been submitted to the state government about the damaged mango crops in the area.