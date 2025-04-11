Unseasonal rains damage mango crops in Telangana

MAHBUBABAD: Unseasonal rains on Wednesday and Thursday caused heavy damage to crops, leaving farmers in the state devastated. In erstwhile Warangal district, the downpour accompanied by hail damaged about 661 acres of mango crops.
In the summer season, raw and sweet varieties of mango are exported to other countries, including Australia and the US. This year, farmers are worried as they incurred a huge loss because of the damage caused to the crops.
Mango traders have said that the fruit is returning to the markets, with a price depending on its size. On average, the price of fresh mangoes varies from Rs 65,000 to Rs 70,000 per tonne, and Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000 per tonne for the damaged ones.
TNIE reviewed a preliminary report prepared by the Horticulture department. It stated that 450 acres of mango crops were damaged in Mahbubabad district, 148 acres in Mulugu and 63 acres in Warangal district. Mahbubabad Horticulture Officer J Mariyanna told TNIE that a report has been submitted to the state government about the damaged mango crops in the area.
“We invested in the crops, worked day and night, maintaining them. The untimely rain damaged the entire crop. Traders are not coming forward to purchase the crop from us,” a farmer lamented, urging the government for compensation.
Demand for Rs 20K per acre compensation
Siddipet: Mango crops were destroyed in erstwhile Medak district due to the untimely rains on Wednesday and Thursday. The other places where rain damaged the crops include Siddipet, Narayankhed, Zaheerabad and Sangareddy. Paddy and chilli farmers also reported losses.
Former minister T Harish Rao urged the agricultural officers to visit the fields and submit a report to the state government at the earliest. He demanded the government pay Rs 20,000 per acre to farmers who incurred losses.
BRS activists visited Chinnakodur mandal and assessed the crop loss. They assured the farmers that they would exert pressure on the government to pay the compensation