WALAMTARI will be restored to past glory: Telangana Minister Uttam

HYDERABAD: Stating that the Water and Land Management Training and Research Institute (WALAMTARI) at Rajendranagar would be restored to its past glory, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the state government would grant additional funds to resume the institute’s core functions, including training and research in irrigation and land management.

Uttam, along with Panchayat Raj Minister D Anasuya alias Seethakka, Mahbubabad MP Balram Naik and senior officials, visited the institute on Thursday.

WALAMTARI Director General M Anita presented a detailed overview of the institute’s history, activities and the present challenges.

The minister was shocked to learn that WALAMTARI — established in 1983 as a World Bank-aided project and recognised as one of the four apex training institutions in Telangana — was not conducting training programmes on a regular basis.

Officials informed him that except for salary allocations, no funds had been released in recent years for training, research, or infrastructure development.

Uttam agreed to the proposal to construct a boundary wall around the institute to prevent further encroachments.

Proposed projects

WALAMTARI proposed projects worth `25 crore in the coming years, including induction training for newly recruited engineers, construction of a compound wall, infrastructure development and procurement of agricultural equipment.

The institute is also working on projects with national agencies like the National Water Mission and the National Mission for Clean Ganga, aiming to promote sustainable agriculture, climate adaptation, and groundwater recharge.