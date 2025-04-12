BRS plea for nod to Warangal silver jubilee meet adjourned

HYDERABAD: Justice T Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court has adjourned to April 17 a writ petition filed by BRS Hanmakonda district unit president Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, seeking direction to the authorities to grant permission for the pink party to hold a public meeting.

The BRS has planned to organise the meeting, as part of its silver jubilee celebrations on its foundation day, at Elkathurthy village in Hanmakonda district between 10 am and 10 pm on April 27.

According to the petition, applications requesting permission were submitted on March 28 and again on April 4, but no action has been taken by the respondent authorities.

During the hearing, the government pleader for Home appeared on behalf of the state of Telangana and informed the court that a notice had been issued to the petitioner on April 10, 2025, seeking certain details pertaining to the event. It was further submitted that the petitioner responded to the notice around 10.30 pm on the same day, and authorities are currently examining it.