Fine rice scheme made BRS, BJP go green with envy: Minister Uttam

HYDERABAD: Stating that the newly launched superfine rice distribution scheme is receiving phenomenal response, Irrigation & Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday said that the opposition BJP and BRS were envious of its success.

He urged Congress leaders to ensure the scheme reaches every doorstep. “Take the message of this superfine rice scheme into the heart of every village and ward,” he said.

Uttam, along with TPCC president M Mahesh Kumar Goud, held a video conference with TPCC, DCC, mandal and village level party leaders to review the implementation of the superfine rice distribution scheme and the ongoing Rabi crop procurement process.

Speaking on the occasion, Uttam said: “It gives me immense satisfaction to have launched a programme that fills the stomachs of the poor with quality rice. The response from people has been phenomenal. The BJP and BRS are reacting with envy. I don’t intend to indulge in political bickering, but it’s obvious they are frustrated seeing the Congress win people’s hearts.”

He pointed out that neither BJP nor BRS never distributed fine rice. “They gave substandard rice to 2.8 crore people and spent `10,000 crore. We are now spending over `13,000 crore to serve fine rice to 3.10 crore beneficiaries,” he said.

Linking superfine rice distribution to the government giving bonus `500 to superfine variety of paddy during procurement from farmers, he said the Congress government was committed to purchasing every grain produced by the farmers.

He said that procurement centres are being opened across all districts, and necessary instructions had already been issued to the district collectors for the smooth procurement.