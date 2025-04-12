Hyderabad plans 2.5 km bridge over Mir Alam Tank, island zones to mirror Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay

HYDERABAD: The state government will build a bridge spanning 2.5 km across the Mir Alam Tank in Hyderabad and develop three island zones there in the style of Gardens by the Bay in Singapore.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy discussed the proposed bridge as well as other works that will be part of his government’s long-term plans to develop water bodies in Hyderabad, along with the rejuvenation of the Musi River.

During the meeting, Revanth reviewed the designs for the Mir Alam Tank bridge and the Gandhi Sarovar project at Bapu Ghat and directed officials to accelerate the rejuvenation works.

Officials were also asked to issue tenders for the bridge construction by June, and complete the survey, Detailed Project Report (DPR) and designs for the rejuvenation project promptly.

During the review, a presentation was made on the proposed designs by consultancy firms. The chief minister said the bridge should be built in a visually appealing manner, with a focus on visitor safety. The adjoining island areas will be developed to attract tourists.