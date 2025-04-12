Nonsensical, non-factual, wild allegations: Telangana Minister Sridhar

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Friday dismissed the allegations levelled by BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Kancha Gachibowli lands issue as “nonsensical, non-factual and wild”.

“After the ‘pink lies’ based on AI-generated pictures, audio and video clips were exposed, a new line of attack against Hyderabad’s development has been launched today,” he said.

In a statement issued here, the minister said: “The state government recently won the Supreme Court case related to the 400 acres of Kancha Gachibowli land from a private player (M/s IMG Bharata). Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) reached out to the financial markets for raising funds, through routine and well-established norms, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and other established precedents of raising of capital by any state government in lieu of its property.”

TGIIC appointed iVAS, a subsidiary of CBRE, an Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, (IBBI-certified) valuation consultant, in October 2024, which certified that the value of the land is Rs 20,563 crore, Sridhar Babu said. “The land is litigation-free after the Supreme Court order. Any insinuation that the said land does not belong to the Telangana government is both contempt of court and a direct attack on the developmental prospects of the state,” the IT minister said.

Responding specifically to the allegations levelled by Rama Rao earlier in the day, the minister said: “Neither has the TGIIC applied for any loan from any bank, including ICICI, nor therefore has ICICI given any loan to TGIIC. It is a complete lie, and the government shall use its legal instruments against any and all people who are attempting to mislead the public on the issue.”

“TGIIC has issued a rated, listed, senior, secured, taxable, redeemable non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis, in response to which, several investment/mutual funds have expressed confidence and invested in the bonds issued by the corporation. ICICI Bank is just a partner bank for the entire transaction,” he clarified.