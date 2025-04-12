Padma Shri awardee, renowned environmentalist Vanajeevi Ramaiah passes away at 87

Telangana CM Office in a post on social media platform Instagram wrote that chief minister Revanth Reddy "expressed profound grief over the demise of renowned environmentalist and Padma Shri awardee Daripalli Ramaiah, fondly known as 'Vanajeevi.'"

Deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in a post on social media platform X wrote, "The death of Daripalli Ramaiah, who changed his family name to Vanajeevi, and creating records that earned him the Padma Shri award, is an irreparable loss to the state and the country."

He further said, "My deepest condolences to the family members and prayers for the peace of their souls. He has continued his green journey for six and a half decades, dedicated to environmental protection. Despite health problems, the tree planting movement did not stop. Their lives are an inspiration to future generations. It is sad that philosopher Ramaiah is no longer with us today."

Telangana Minister for Revenue, Housing and Information Departments, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy in a statement, said that Ramaiah's untimely demise is an irreparable loss to nature lovers.

He noted that by planting over one crore saplings, Ramaiah became a source of inspiration to countless environmental enthusiasts. The minister expressed his anguish over losing such a great personality and prayed for peace to Ramaiah’s soul. He also extended his deep condolences to Ramaiah's wife Janamma and family members, as stated in the announcement.